Poison singer Bret Michaels shares update on his hospitalization

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, Jackson, Johnson, Pope, Saline, Union, and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carbondale, Marion, Harrisburg, Carterville, Anna, Jonesboro, Vienna, Crainville, Cobden, Energy, Goreville, Pittsburg, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Carrier Mills, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Stonefort, Williamson County Regional Airport and Whiteash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&