 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant weather sticks around Friday, next chance for rain moves in this weekend

  • 0
Tomorrow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful day across the region. Afternoon temperatures are in the low 80s, accompanied by dry air. Dew points have dipped back into the 40s, making it feel more like fall than spring.

Dry and cool conditions will continue overnight. Lows will dip below average again, into the low to mid 50s, by early Friday morning. You may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Friday afternoon will be very similar to today. We will see plenty of sunshine, dry air and comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. However, thanks to our lack of rainfall, and dry vegetation, outdoor burning is not recommended. 

A pattern change arrives by the weekend. Our next storm system will move through Sunday. This will bring a chance for showers and storms, with widespread rainfall. An isolated strong will also be a possibility. The best chances look to be in the afternoon and evening. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you