Pleasant today & tomorrow before rain chances return Midweek

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today's weather will have you second guessing the date! Temperatures have climbed into the mid 50s for the high. Enjoy all of the sunshine and blue skies today because the rest of the week doesn't look nearly as nice.
Overnight we'll stay mild, dipping close to freezing. Skies will stay clear until nearly sunrise when a few clouds will begin moving in. Monday will be another calm and mild day before an unsettled pattern returns Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today in the mid 50s.
Thanks to some warm air advection, light rain chances will begin early on Tuesday. The rain during the second half of the day will be caused by a surface cold front that will push up gulf moisture, causing the rain to be heavier and more widespread. That same system will linger into Wednesday making it a bit of a washout. The good news is nothing severe is expected, other than the large amounts of rain.
The timing for Thursday and Friday are continuing to vary to a degree, but an isolated chance seems likely.