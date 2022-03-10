 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Pleasant today ahead of snow tomorrow

  • 0
Snow Map 6 PM
WSIL
Day Planner

WSIL (Carterville) -- Pretty typical March day for us with temperatures close to normal and lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 50s, which will be the warmest temperatures we'll see for a couple of days. Into tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s. We are also almost at a 6 PM sunset with today's being 5:59 PM. 

Snow Totals

A light snow event is expected tomorrow. NOT a big snow storm by any means. Most accumulation will remain on elevated surfaces like grass, cars and decks. 

Estimated Snow Time

The timing of this will come in two different waves, early afternoon and evening. The first begins to move in across parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois by mid to late morning. The second wave of snow will move in Friday evening from the southwest across the Missouri Bootheel, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. 

What to Expect

Overall, a dusting up to around 2" of snow is expected on grass. Slushy and snow covered roads could develop in a few areas, mainly after sunset Friday evening and early morning Saturday. Largest concern is travelling after sunset because any wet surfaces have a good chance to refreeze. 

Behind the snow event is very cold temperatures. Saturday will be bitter cold but Sunday we'll begin warming up again so the snow won't stick around for long. 

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you