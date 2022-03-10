Pleasant today ahead of snow tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Pretty typical March day for us with temperatures close to normal and lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 50s, which will be the warmest temperatures we'll see for a couple of days. Into tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s. We are also almost at a 6 PM sunset with today's being 5:59 PM.
A light snow event is expected tomorrow. NOT a big snow storm by any means. Most accumulation will remain on elevated surfaces like grass, cars and decks.
The timing of this will come in two different waves, early afternoon and evening. The first begins to move in across parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois by mid to late morning. The second wave of snow will move in Friday evening from the southwest across the Missouri Bootheel, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky.
Overall, a dusting up to around 2" of snow is expected on grass. Slushy and snow covered roads could develop in a few areas, mainly after sunset Friday evening and early morning Saturday. Largest concern is travelling after sunset because any wet surfaces have a good chance to refreeze.
Behind the snow event is very cold temperatures. Saturday will be bitter cold but Sunday we'll begin warming up again so the snow won't stick around for long.
REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 3 a.m.