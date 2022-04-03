Pleasant Sunday, wet and cloudy week ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- A really pretty day across the area with temperatures in the mid 60s for our highs. Today is our last clear day for a while so take advantage. Around sunset tonight, clouds will begin filling in ahead of our next chance of rain.
Into tonight, temperatures stay fairly mild and will only fall into the mid to upper 40s. Isolated showers will begin overnight around midnight and then will become more widespread towards the morning.
We should begin drying out a little mid Monday and then the rain will return overnight. Temperatures still mild, with highs in the low 60s.
You'll need to have the umbrella on standby for most of the work week. Don't be surprised if you hear thunder with Tuesdays showers, but nothing severe is expected. Temperatures right at normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front will move through the area Wednesday, lowering our temperatures for the end of our work week.