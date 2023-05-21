Pleasant streak continues - warmer temps & rain around the corner

WSIL (Carterville) -- Keep the sunglasses around today because blue skies are still hanging around with us! It's a great end to the weekend with it being nearly a 'cut and paste' of yesterday, just a few degrees warmer.
Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 70s which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year.
Overnight lows will be back on the chilly side again as we fall into the low 50s. Overall conditions will continue to be quiet with only a few passing clouds.
Another beautiful May day is on deck to start the work week. Those additional clouds are hanging around with us but there should still be plenty of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.
The nice streak ends on Tuesday with an isolated chances of rain returning to the region. The shower possibility lingers into Wednesday but isn't anything to be cancelling plans over.