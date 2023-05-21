 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant streak continues - warmer temps & rain around the corner

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Keep the sunglasses around today because blue skies are still hanging around with us! It's a great end to the weekend with it being nearly a 'cut and paste' of yesterday, just a few degrees warmer.

Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 70s which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year. 

hourly

Overnight lows will be back on the chilly side again as we fall into the low 50s. Overall conditions will continue to be quiet with only a few passing clouds. 

tomorrow

Another beautiful May day is on deck to start the work week. Those additional clouds are hanging around with us but there should still be plenty of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. 

rain

The nice streak ends on Tuesday with an isolated chances of rain returning to the region. The shower possibility lingers into Wednesday but isn't anything to be cancelling plans over. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you