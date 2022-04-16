Pleasant Saturday ahead of a wet Easter Sunday

Carterville (WSIL) -- The sunshine has finally made a reappearance after a pretty wet and stormy Friday. Highs today will climb into the low 60s staying about 10 degrees below normal. Passing clouds will continue, allowing the sun to stick around.
Tonight looks chilly with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. On the positive side, we will stay dry tonight.
Tomorrow will be chilly and cloudy across the area as clouds build ahead of our next system. If you have any outdoor plans scheduled after 3 PM you may want to move them indoors, although isolated showers will begin after lunchtime.
After sunset, the rain showers will shift to stronger storms with thunder expected.
Monday will be much drier. but still cloudy and chilly.