Pleasant evening, tracking a brief warm up before freeze chance this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a beautiful evening as the sunny streak continues. Temperatures this evening are in the mid to upper 70s. You'll still want a light jacket tonight and if you're north of I-64, maybe even a raincoat as a few drops are expected.
Over night temperatures will remain fairly mild, dipping into the low 50s. A few clouds will begin moving in but barely any rain chances are expected.
We're about to see a huge swing in temperatures over the next few days with highs tomorrow in the 80s and then in the 60s by Friday. That will be thanks to a strong cold front that's expected to move through Thursday evening. No moisture is expected with this front.
The big story to keep an eye on is the first freeze of the season being possible this weekend. Make sure you plan accordingly for any sensitive items you may have outdoors.