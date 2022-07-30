Pleasant cool off today with evening showers, tracking showers and storms tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- A much needed cool off arrived today with most of us in the 70s this afternoon. With barely any humidity, heat indices are reflecting temperatures.
Parts of south central Missouri along with western Kentucky are seeing some showers move through as the boundary front is continuing to move south. Measurable rainfall and thunder are both expected.
Overnight, clouds will linger along with the chance of scattered showers. You can give the AC a break as we'll be dipping down into the upper 60s.
As the boundary front continues to stall over the southern portion of our region, we will continue to see a chance for scattered showers.
Flooding remains an issue through Monday for areas that see those heavy pockets of rain. An inch and a half is expected in the far southeast corner of the region with less than a quarter inch along I-64. Most of us will see between a half an inch and one inch.
Below average temperatures won't last past the weekend as we return to the 90s for the workweek.