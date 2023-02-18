Pleasant but breezy weekend ahead -- tracking rain for the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- As long as you don't mind a little wind, today is nice as far as mid-February goes. Temperatures are right on par with our 'typical' high for this time of the year in the upper 40s.
A few mid to high level clouds are hanging around but there's still plenty of blue skies and sunshine thanks to a dominating high pressure to our south.
A low pressure will begin moving in overnight and tomorrow, bringing in more clouds and stronger winds. Some sunshine will peak through for our Sunday and temperatures will run about 10 degrees warmer than today.
The wet pattern will continue during the work week... all the more reason to enjoy the dry weather this weekend! Wednesday still seems like the best chance for showers and possible thunderstorms but I'd still keep the umbrella around for most of the week.