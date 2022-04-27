Pleasant afternoon, tracking rain and showers

Carterville (WSIL) -- After a frosty start this morning, we've warmed up quite a bit with highs reaching the upper 60s, lower 70s. Clear conditions will remain until the overnight hours so enjoy the sunshine!
Temperatures tonight will be warmer than last night, dropping to the mid to upper 40s. Roughly 10 degrees below where we should be. Clouds will begin to build ahead of our next chance of rain.
Thursday highs will be similar to today, hitting 70, but it won't be as sunny due to partly cloudy skies.
Although temperatures are warming and staying warm, it is bringing some rain. Isolated showers will begin Thursday evening with the chances for rain becoming greater on Friday and Saturday, with possible storms this weekend.