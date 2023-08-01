Players in southern Illinois take chance at Mega Millions jackpot

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois has a case of lottery fever.
The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $1.2 billion prior to Tuesday night's drawing.
Two people from the tiny town of Willisville, tucked in the southwest corner of Perry County, have big plans should they win the jackpot.
Jake Adams is an outdoorsman who wants to use the money to further his hunting hobby. We asked Adams if he felt his ticket was the winner.
"Oh I hope so," Adams said. "I'll buy an island. Get the heck out of Illinois how about that."
Roxann Hill, of Tamaroa, was in Willisville visiting friends when she stopped into M Liquor & Food Mart to buy a ticket. Hill is thinking of leaving the states if she wins it all.
"I don't believe in how this is happening here with our government and our politics and I want out of it," Hill said. "So I'm moving to Costa Rica [if I win]."
The Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth largest prize in its history and sixth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The big winnings bring out players like Michael Guettersloh, of Murphysboro, who don't often take a chance at the lottery. Guettersloh would like to to use the money to travel to Hawaii and Germany.
"If [the jackpot] gets up to $500 million I'm buying," Guettersloh said. "[I'd] put a lot of vacation in. Buy a new truck."
Judy Glasford plays the lottery often and has some ideas of how to use the money.
"We'd probably get myself a new car. I still work so maybe I'd quit work," Glasford said.
But Glasford, of Murphysboro, says she'd like to use the money to make a positive impact.
"The joy of winning would be giving it away. It would be nice to walk up to a young working couple and say here's the deed to your house," Glasford said. "I would just give it away."
The next Mega Millions drawing is happening Tuesday night at 10 p.m. The drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday night at 10 p.m.