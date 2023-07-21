 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Players around the world gear up for the Colt World Series in Marion Stadium

  • 0

MARION (WSIL) -- Some of the world's best baseball players are set to battle it out at Marion Stadium for the 2023 Colt World Series.

Chairwoman Rachel Stroud stopped by the News 3 studio to to tell us about the event.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you