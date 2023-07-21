Players around the world gear up for the Colt World Series in Marion Stadium

MARION (WSIL) -- Some of the world's best baseball players are set to battle it out at Marion Stadium for the 2023 Colt World Series.
Chairwoman Rachel Stroud stopped by the News 3 studio to to tell us about the event.
