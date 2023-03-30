 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Plants aren't silent. They make clicking sounds, a study finds

Plants make popping sounds that are undetectable to the human ear, according to recordings made in a new study — and they make more sounds when thirsty or under other kinds of stress.

The research shakes up what most botanists thought they knew about the plant kingdom, which had been considered largely silent, and suggests the world around us is a cacophony of plant sounds, said study coauthor Lilach Hadany.

She said she had long been skeptical that plants were completely noiseless.

"There's so many organisms that respond to sound, I thought there was no good reason for plants to be deaf and mute," said Hadany, a professor at the School of Plant Sciences and Food Security and program head of the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences at Tel Aviv University.

The first plant Hadany recorded, using an ultrasonic microphone, was a cactus in her lab six years ago, but she couldn't rule out that the sound she detected was made by something else in the environment. Previous studies had shown that plants made vibrations, but it wasn't known whether these vibrations became airborne sound waves.

To figure out whether plants actually were emitting sounds, Hadany and her team commissioned soundproofed acoustic boxes.

The researchers placed tobacco and tomato plants in the boxes, rigged with ultrasonic microphones that record at frequencies between 20 and 250 kiloherz. (The maximum frequency that a human adult's ear can detect is about 16 kilohertz.) Some of the plants had cut stems or had not been watered for five days, and others were untouched.

The team found that the plants emitted sounds at a frequency of 40 to 80 kilohertz, and when condensed and translated into a frequency humans can hear, the noises were a bit similar to the pop of popcorn being made or bubble wrap bursting.

A stressed plant emitted around 30 to 50 of these popping or clicking sounds per hour at seemingly random intervals, but unstressed plants emitted far fewer sounds — around one per hour.

"When tomatoes are not stressed at all, they are very quiet," Hadany said.

Are the plants communicating? Not so fast

The researchers don't know exactly how the sounds are made, but they believe the noises come from cavitation — a process in which an air bubble in the plant's water column collapses under some kind of pressure, making a click or pop.

But rest assured, the bouquet of cut flowers in your vase isn't screaming at you in pain. There is no evidence that the noise produced by the plants is intentional or a form of communication.

"This result adds to what we know about plant responses to stress. It is a useful contribution to the field and to our general appreciation that plants are responsive organisms capable of sophisticated behaviors," said Richard Karban, a distinguished professor of entomology at University of California, Davis, who studies interactions between herbivores and their host plants. He wasn't involved in the research.

"However, it should not be interpreted as showing that plants are actively communicating by making sounds," Karban added.

While the plant sounds are a passive phenomenon, other organisms might be able to use the plant's audible cues for their own benefit, said sensory ecologist Daniel Robert, a professor of bionanoscience at the University of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences in the United Kingdom. He was not involved in the research.

For example, he said the sounds could indicate to a female moth the message that a particular tomato plant is in stress and not suitable to lay eggs on, or feed on.

"Lots of sounds in the world are generated that are not 'intentional' signals, but nonetheless can be heard and used by other organisms for their own benefits. So, the concept of communication is indeed a challenge ... does it need to be bi-directional to work and be considered as such?" he said via email.

Who's listening?

The team repeated the experiment with tobacco and tomato plants in a noisier greenhouse environment. After recording the plants, the researchers made a machine-learning algorithm that could differentiate between the unstressed plants, thirsty plants and cut plants.

"The finding that there is information in the acoustic emissions, using neural network classification, is exciting as such (a) technique is fast and can identify data structures that the human eyes or ears cannot," Robert noted.

While the researchers used tobacco and tomato plants because they are easy to grow in a standardized way, they also recorded sounds made by a variety of other plant species, such as wheat, corn, cacti and grapevine, and found they also emitted more sounds when stressed.

As well as insects or mammals that might detect and use plant sounds, Hadany said other plants could also be listening in and benefiting from the sounds. Previous work by Hadany and other members of the team showed that plants increase the concentration of sugar in their nectar when they "hear" the sounds made by pollinators.

Hadany said she now looked at plants and flowers differently. "There's many songs we can't hear."

