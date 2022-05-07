Plant evacuates building after bomb threat; $5000 reward for information

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- A bomb threat was made toward the Continental Tire plant this Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff Office Facebook croup, the plant followed its evacuation procedure after the threat had been made. After an investigation, local police found that the bomb threat was false and employees were allowed to resume their work.
Continental is offering a $5000 reward for anyone who has information regarding the individual responsible for the threat. If you have any information regarding the situation, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 618-244-8004, or call the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.