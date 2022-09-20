Plans to expand Piles Fork Greenway Multi-Use Path

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale held a meeting over possible changes to its Piles Fork Greenway Multi-Use Path, and if were unable to attend there's still a way to give your input.
Carbondale is beginning plans to reconstruct and expand the Piles Fork Greenway Multi-Use Bike Path. The path currently runs along Piles Fork Creek, with termini at East Grand Avenue and East Walnut Street and a spur to South Wall Street. The proposed project consists of the following improvements:
- Replacement of the existing 8-foot wide asphalt path with a 10-foot wide paved path
- Extension of the multi-use path to the north and east, along East Walnut Street, to connect with the Crab Orchard Greenway
- Signage aligning with the City’s Bike Wayfinding Plan
- Enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and micromobility access & street crossings
The alignment of the proposed work will be confined to existing City Rights of Way. A map of the project is available on our Community Development page.
This project is proposed in the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), but the City will seek funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Transportation Enhancement Program grant.
- Verbal comments may be given over the phone by calling (618) 457-3233
- Comments may be mailed to the City of Carbondale Development Management Division at 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901
- Comments may be emailed to Molly Maxwell at mmaxwell@explorecarbondale.com
The City would like to receive feedback from the public regarding this project. All responses are important, including comments expressing that there are no concerns.