Planned Parenthood doctor describes moments after ruling

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region, oversees a clinic in Missouri, which has been immediately shut down by a trigger law, and a clinic in Illinois, which will stay open for the foreseeable future.
Already, she has seen the impacts of a clinic that gets shut down -- and the massive demand for one that's still open.
"Within minutes of the decision, our attorney general invoked that trigger ban, and we had to stop providing abortion care," she said of the Missouri clinic.
And in Illinois, she said, "Within minutes, again, we were receiving calls from clinics and other trigger-banned states to say, 'I have patients on the schedule tomorrow. How many can you accommodate in the coming days?'"