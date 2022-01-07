Pizza Inn raising money for families affected by tornadoes

PADUCAH (WSIL)---Pizza Inn in Paducah is continuing efforts to support families and first responders impacted by last month’s tornado.
This weekend, 20% of sales and any other donations will go to 7 families impacted by the December 10th tornado.
The owner of the Paducah location, Larry Rust, and general manager Ryan Summers said they want to help give back to the community.
"It's a cool thing, especially for me. My mom and dad lost their home in the tornado in Brookport, 7, 8 years ago now. So it's really cool to be able to help other families that have been in the same type of situation that my family was in. It feels good, and like Larry said, it's giving back to the community that's given so much to us," said Summers.
The fundraising will also take place at the Frankfort, Kentucky location.