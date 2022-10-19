Pinckneyville to celebrate 100th Mardi Gras

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Pinckneyville to celebrate 100th Mardi Gras

Pinckneyville Mardi Gras

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- 2022 marks 100 years of the Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Celebration. 

The 2022 Mardi Gras celebration takes place Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29. 

2022 Queen Aubrey Speers was crowned on October 16 and will reign over the festivities. Those include:

  • Business Trick-or-Treat -- October 28
  • 50/50 raffle through -- October 29
  • Vendor Fair and Food Court -- October 29, 9-3pm
  • Car Show -- October 29, 9-3pm
  • Parade -- October 29, 7pm

The community has many other events going on during the weekend of October 28-29 including a Marching Band Field Show Competition on Saturday afternoon, Children’s Parade on Friday afternoon, Glow Golf on Thursday evening, Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning, kids games sponsored by local banks and businesses, photo booth, self-guided tour of Mardi Gras past and present, and many many others.

Click here for more information ahead of this annual tradition. 