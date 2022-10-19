Pinckneyville to celebrate 100th Mardi Gras

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday... .An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across the region Thursday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&