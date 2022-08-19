Pinckneyville showcasing 100 years of farming at annual Thresherman Show

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The 63rd annual Steam, Gas and Threshing Show is underway in Pinckneyville.
The goal is to showcase 100 years of farming technology and history.
The Show is taking place all weekend. Here is a schedule of events:
- Perry County Fairgrounds
- 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday
- 10 a.m. Sunday
- $10 entry
- Parade of power, Pedal Tractor Pulls, Hot Farm Stock tractor pulls
- Saw milling, shingle milling, veneer mill, wheat threshering, bailing, plowing, etc.
If you can't make it out this weekend, there will be a show in October.