Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash

FATAL CAR CRASH
By Devin Kidd

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person has died after a crash in Jackson County.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. 

Preliminary investigation shows a car was westbound when the driver lost control, left the road and overturned. 

The driver, 37-year-old Brandon Jones of Pinckneyville, was not wearing a seatbelt and moved around inside the car during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

