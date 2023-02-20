Pinckneyville Hospital rates 100% in patient-satisfaction sectors

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Pinckneyville Community Hospital says patients gave them a score of 100% in three areas, including:
- Call button help as soon as you requested it
- Nurses explaining what new medicines are for
- Doctors treating you with courtesy and respect
The hospital says they send out patient surveys and ask for responses in 26 areas. Pinckneyville says they scored higher than the average in Illinois for every designation.
Still, the Community Hospital says their work is not done. They say their mission is to keep working to achieve 100% scores across all 26 designations.