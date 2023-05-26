 Skip to main content
Pick day of the week today -- heat ramps up next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We had a bit of a chilly start to our day early this morning but that's long forgotten now with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We're continuing to enjoy lots of sunshine with very few clouds. A light breeze out of the Northeast makes this one of the best spring days we've seen so far! 

Into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s and we'll see a few more clouds begin to move in.

By this weekend, we see a block pattern move in with a high pressure to our north and a low pressure directly south. This setup will actually keep our weather fairly similar with very little daily pattern changes so good news for any outdoor activities! 

Although the first day of summer is still 26 days away, the unofficial start of summer will be ushering in the heat. We stay in the low 80s for the weekend but then the heat really cranks up next week as many of us see the first 90s of the season. 

Rain chances continue to be low into the next week. 

