Pick a ceramic bowl, eat lunch, and help neighbors in need

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A local group is working to raise awareness about food insecurity at the local level and feed neighbors in need, while putting on a fun event.
The group is called the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah. Throughout the year, volunteers handmake hundreds of colorful ceramic bowls that will be used at an upcoming special lunch.
Those who attend get to pick whatever bowl they want. Then, it's time for eating.
Restaurants will be lining in the inside of the McCracken County Convention Center and visitors get to sample from 10 vendors. Some of that includes bread pudding waffles, soups, croissants and gumbo.
Profits go to the Community Kitchen, which serves up to 700 free meals a day.
Michael Terra started the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, a grassroots movement happening across the country, in 2008 with the group's first event then took place in 2010.
Since then, $250,000 has been raised and donated to the Community Kitchen.
He says many locals are unaware of the need, "A lot of people who are working minimum wage jobs are still not making enough to support their family."
In addition to ceramic bowls and food, there will also be LIVE music and a 360 degree photo station.
Terra believes this is an affordable way to treat the family out to a nice meal while teaching some priceless lessons.
"Your entire family, especially your kids, are learning from an early age that supporting members in your community is normal," he explains. "It's important."
Those interested can buy tickets the day of the event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27th at the McCracken County Convention Center. The lunch starts at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $18, but Terra say, that's a suggested minimum. Diners can always donate more for their meal. He adds Empty Bowls Project of Paducah is a non-profit, so donations are tax deductible.
