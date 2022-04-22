PHOTOS: Franklin County celebrates grand opening of new courthouse

BENTON (WSIL) -- It was a day of celebration years in the making in Benton Friday.
County officials, local leaders and community members joined together for a ribbon cutting at the new Franklin County Courthouse.
The old courthouse was close to 15-years-old and was suffering from several structural issues.
Franklin County residents helped make the new building a reality, after they agreed to pass a 1% sales tax back in 2019 to help fund the project.
Construction of the new courthouse totaled close to $13 million.