Phillies vs Cardinals: What you need to know about Friday's Wild Card matchup

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The Phillies are set to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis Friday afternoon in the National League Wild Card game.
The last time the two teams faced off in the playoffs was 2011, the year the Cardinals went on to win the World Series.
The third-seeded Cardinals, champions of the NL Central, reached the Wild Card Series on the power of MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Plus, they received help from the veteran Albert Pujols who hit 18 of his 24 home runs after the All Star break.
The Phillies feel pretty confident themselves, as they will counter with ace Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) and a potent lineup that includes NL home run king Kyle Schwarber (46 home runs, 94 RBIs), reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper (18 HRs, 65 RBIs) and slugger Rhys Hoskins (30 homers, 79 RBIs).
When is the game and how can I watch it?
First pitch is schedule for 1:07 p.m. at Busch Stadium. You can watch the game on News 3 WSIL.
All series are available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.
What might the starting lineups look like?
This is the lineup the Phillies have used down the stretch as they chased the Wild Card spot, but changes could be made.
1. Kyle Schwarber, LF
2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
3. Bryce Harper, DH
4. J.T. Realmuto, C
5. Alec Bohm, 3B
6. Nick Castellanos, RF
7. Brandon Marsh, CF
8. Jean Segura, 2B
9. Bryson Stott, SS
This is a look at the potential lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals.
1. Brendan Donovan, 2B
2. Lars Nootbaar, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Albert Pujols, DH
6. Corey Dickerson, LF
7. Alec Burleson, RF
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. Tommy Edman, SS
Who are the starting pitchers?
Wheeler will get the nod to open the series for the Phillies. He went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA in 28 starts this season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals and 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in four career starts at Busch Stadium.
Marmol announced Thursday that lefty José Quintana will be starting Game 1 for the red birds. He was 2-1 with a 1.18 ERA over his final seven starts of the season.
Any injuries of note?
Phillies: Left-hander Brad Hand (left elbow tendinitis) and infielder Edmundo Sosa (strained right hamstring) are on the IL.
Cardinals: Reliever Jordan Hicks returned to the active roster on Wednesday and showed that his right arm fatigue is a thing of the past. But the news isn’t so good on outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who ended up on the IL for a third time this season with a left hamstring pull on Sept. 17.