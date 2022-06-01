PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer Memorial Ride, dinner, & auction

WSIL -- The PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer Memorial Ride and Poker Run returns and will feature an all you can eat BBQ dinner.
Wyatt's mother Gay EisenHauer spoke with the News 3 This Morning crew about the event. You can check it out in the video above.
The fundraiser will be Saturday, June 11 at the Columbian Club FKA KC Hall Pinckneyville.
Registration is from 8am- 9:45 a.m. followed by by an opening ceremony by the Black Tigers.
If you are coming to watch the opening ceremony but not any other portion of the event there is no cost.
Donuts and drinks provided during registration. The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will also be provided with admission.
A post on the event's page states "We always ride for all veterans, but since this may be our last ride, our first stop will be at Wyatt's gravesite. We will visit memorials at Ashley, Centralia, Kaskaskia College, Hoyleton, and Pinckneyville".
Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbian Club ( formerly known as KC Hall) in Pinckneyville, Il.
Dinner will be an all you can eat BBQ Dinner. You don't have to participate in the ride to take part in the dinner.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, silent and live auctions, and a raffle. All proceeds go to the Wyatt D. Eisenhauer Memorial Fund which awards scholarships.
Admission price includes donuts, water, soda, and Gatorade on the ride, lunch, and all you can eat dinner.
There is an additional charge for each poker hand. You do not have to participate in poker hands.
More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.