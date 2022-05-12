Pets of the Week: May 12, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, four animals are up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Aaron is a 2-year-old white German Shepherd that weighs about 75 pounds. He is a friendly dog, but he still needs training. He would work best in a home with no young children. Aaron will be neutered and heartworm free by May 23, 2022. Contact Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin to learn more.
Yodel is a 10-month-old female Hound mix. She is playful and loves being outside, especially playing catch with tennis balls. Yodel is great with other dogs and doesn't mind cats. She is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
You may want to open your heart up to some young adult cats with lots of love to offer. Olive is one of those cats. She is sweet and would love a wonderful life. Call the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell to adopt her.
Houdini loves hugs and people. He would also lay with you all day if you'd let him. He will need a fenced in yard since he sometimes likes to roam. Call the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield for more about him.