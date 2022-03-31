Pets of the Week: March 31, 2022

(WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features three dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region.
First up is MJ. He is a 3 year old Dachsund-Terrier Mix.
MJ weighs about 18 pounds and is a ball of energy. He gets along with dogs, cats and people. He's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois. You can contact them at 618-457-2362.
Next is Ryan. He likes to wander when he has buddies around, so he will need to be fenced in.
He is a 1 and a half year old with plenty of energy.
His adoption fee at Union County Animal Control in Cobden is $125 and that includes, his neuter, rabies vaccine, heartworm test and microchip. For more information you can contact the Animal Control at 618-833-4915.
Finally, this boy has been at the Saline County Animal Control for quite sometime. He needs a name and a home.
He is sweet and full of energy. For more information about him you can call the shelter in Harrisburg at 618-252-7859.
For more adoptable pets, be sure to tune into our Pets of the Week segment Thursday mornings on News 3 This Morning.