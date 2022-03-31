 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: March 31, 2022

(WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features three dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region.

First up is MJ. He is a 3 year old Dachsund-Terrier Mix. 

MJ weighs about 18 pounds and is a ball of energy. He gets along with dogs, cats and people. He's up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois. You can contact them at 618-457-2362.

Next is Ryan. He likes to wander when he has buddies around, so he will need to be fenced in. 

He is a 1 and a half year old with plenty of energy. 

His adoption fee at Union County Animal Control in Cobden is $125 and that includes, his neuter, rabies vaccine, heartworm test and microchip. For more information you can contact the Animal Control at 618-833-4915.

Finally, this boy has been at the Saline County Animal Control for quite sometime. He needs a name and a home.

He is sweet and full of energy. For more information about him you can call the shelter in Harrisburg at 618-252-7859.

For more adoptable pets, be sure to tune into our Pets of the Week segment Thursday mornings on News 3 This Morning. 

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

