Pets of the week: March 17,2022

(WSIL) -- This edition of Pets of the Week features only dogs up for adoption at shelters across the region.
Meet Dusty, he's the dog of the month at the Perry County Humane Society. Dusty likes to go for long walks and enjoys a pup cone from Sonic. If you're interested in adopting Dusty, contact the shelter at (618) 542-3647.
This is Dale. He's a 1 year old Airedale Terrier Mix. He's good with most dogs but can be selective on who he does and doesn't like. But, he's sweet and super smart. And loves to go on walks and play with toys and he likes to show off some cool tricks.
If you're interested in adopting Dale, call the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro at (618) 457-2362.
This is Momma Nova and she's looking for an experience shepherd family. She is a 2 year old spayed Dutch Shephard. She is petite for her breed. She's intelligent, loves people, and gets along with friendly dogs. Her perfect home would be capable of providing her with mentally stimulating activities, plenty of exercise, and a secure location for outdoor play. She's up for adoption at Saving Grace Canine Boot Camp in Mt. Vernon. For more information call (618) 218-0783.
Finally, this is Roxy. She is a 6 year old German Shepherd that is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $60. She should be in a home with no other dogs. Roxy is available for rescue or adoption at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion. For more information contact (618) 993-6075.