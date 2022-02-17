Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding
issues to develop today.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and
north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro,
KY.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy
rain and thunderstorms are possible.
- Safety information can be found online at
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and many shelters are full right now. You may want to help by adopting an animal in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

Bumble is a 10-year-old male Domestic Longhair. He is affectionate and loves to be petted, especially on his belly. Bumble is pretty laid back and would love to find a home where he can lay around and take cat naps. He gets along with other cats and doesn't seem to mind dogs, as long as they are relaxed. He is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.

Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

Smith has been at the Perry County Humane Society for almost 500-days and is wondering WHY no one takes him home. He would love to show someone the tricks he can do. He also likes car rides. Call the shelter in Du Quoin to learn more about Smith.

Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

Fitz is a 1-year-old male cat who is shy but very affectionate once he is comfortable. He is a meaty guy and absolutely adorable. Contact Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion to adopt Fitz.

