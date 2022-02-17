Pets of the Week: February 17, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and many shelters are full right now. You may want to help by adopting an animal in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Bumble is a 10-year-old male Domestic Longhair. He is affectionate and loves to be petted, especially on his belly. Bumble is pretty laid back and would love to find a home where he can lay around and take cat naps. He gets along with other cats and doesn't seem to mind dogs, as long as they are relaxed. He is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.
Smith has been at the Perry County Humane Society for almost 500-days and is wondering WHY no one takes him home. He would love to show someone the tricks he can do. He also likes car rides. Call the shelter in Du Quoin to learn more about Smith.
Fitz is a 1-year-old male cat who is shy but very affectionate once he is comfortable. He is a meaty guy and absolutely adorable. Contact Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion to adopt Fitz.