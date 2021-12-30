Pets of the Week: December 30th

(WSIL) -- We have 3 dogs and one lonely cat up for adoption in this edition of pets of the week.
Pascal is one of 10 small dogs that was dumped in the middle of a farm field Animal Control and PAWS Adoption Center catching them. All but one have been caught and are ready for adoption. They're shy at first and will not be allowed to be adopted to homes with children and will require that the adopter have a fenced yard. Pascal is a Chihuahua mix around 15 pounds, and believed to be about 2 1/2 years old. His adoption fee is $250. If you are interested, you must complete an application at Paws Adoption Center at (618) 833-3647 and they will only set up meet and greets with an approved application.
Sweet and Salty is a 3 to 5 year old big boy, weighing 68 pounds... that needs a big yard to run and play. He is good with some dogs but must do a meet and greet if you own another dog. Sweet and Salty loves to cuddle and is a big baby. He is up for adoption or rescue at City of Herrin Animal Control at (618) 988-1777.
Aspen has been waiting for her chance to find a home since October. This girl is around a year old, and loves to play ball. She is a little shy at first but warms up quick. For more information contact the Randolph County Humane Society in Sparta at (618) 443-3363.
Sam is a 10 year old cat and is looking for his forever home. He is very sweet and loves attention. You can check him out at Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield at 618-847-4012.