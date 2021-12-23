Pets of the Week: December 23, 2021

(WSIL) -- There are two cats and two dogs are up for adoption at shelters across the region in this edition of Pets of the Week.
Miss Amy says "bah humbug" because she hasn't gotten in any applications. You may not be able to tell it by her face, but Amy is an 8 year old, chunky lovebug! She loves to be petted, especially behind her ears and under her chin, and also really likes to be brushed. Miss Amy isn't too fond of other cats or dogs and would do best in a home with older children! If you have been thinking about getting a new best friend and would like to meet Amy, please fill out an adoption survey or give Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro a call at 618-457-2362.
Pandora is a beautiful girl whose already spayed and would love her Christmas present to be a new home. To adopt her call City of Salem Animal Control in Kell at 618-822-6696.
The first dog on the list is Max or Maximilian, but he's more like Max-One-In-a-Million! He is a handsome boy who was recently adopted and returned after two days because he wanted to go outside and paced in the house a lot. This is typical behavior for a dog who has just moved to a new home. Max is 5-6 years old and weighs 60 pounds. On a recent field trip, he didn't chase any animals, was relaxed around other dogs, good on his leash, and rode well in the back seat. He knows some commands ("sit" and "lay down"), and appears to be housebroken. You can find him at the Perry County Humane Society in Du quoin or call 618-542-3647.
Tanner is an 8 month old Labrador Retriever mix. He is very sweet and loves to play, go on walks and would make a great hiking buddy. Tanner is friendly and gets along great with all of his dog friends here at the shelter. To meet Tanner call the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro at 618-457-2362.