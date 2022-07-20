 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pets and Extreme Heat

How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat

Make sure your dog has access to shade and water during the hot weather. Walk your pet in the early morning or evening.

 Chendongshan/Adobe Stock

WSIL (Herrin) -- While it's dangerous for us to be outdoors for a long period of time without shade or water, the same can be said for our furry friends. It takes less than an hour for a dog to die of heat stroke.

Leona Jackson, who works at the City of Herrin Animal Control suggests "Take a plastic tote, put that in your yard, put in a thermometer in there let it sit for a couple hours. Go out and see the temperature and
that's what your dog is feeling."
 
She says they often rescue dogs and cats that have been left outside in the elements, hot or cold. Either receiving a call from a good Samaritan or they'll drive around looking for an animal in need.
 
Jackson says, "We do get some deaths with outside dogs and we do plead with people, please.."
 
Polly is a black lab mix that arrived recently. She was found caged in the heat; dehydrated and starved.. without shelter. Jackson and her team took the dog in, doing their best to bring back her quality of life.
 
She said, "He called me and we took the dog. I left a message, a business card, and everything for them to call me. And they never call."
 
Polly now loves to run, play and enjoys lots of attention. Other dogs and cats are often in a situation similar to Polly's, but aren't always as lucky.
Jackson has been advocating for tighter laws to help protect these animals, but for now, she's trying to save as many as her facility will hold.
 
"I hope eventually, Illinois will take the law where tethering your animals three hours a day, that's it. I hope the law will pass." says Jackson.

Jackson believes the best thing to do is just bring your pet inside and treat them like family. "You wanted it as a family pet, not just to sit out as a yard decoration."

For more information about donating or adopting an animal, click here

