Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Petco is launching stores for a new group of customers: cows, goats and horses

Horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep have food and grooming needs, too, and Petco is stepping up to deliver its products and services to their owners.

Petco announced Thursday it is launching a new, smaller store concept that's specifically designed to meet the needs of both pets and farm animals in small towns and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is set to open June 17 in Floresville, Texas, which is 28 miles southeast of San Antonio. The pet supplies and services retailer said the new store will carry a curated assortment of food products and services, including mobile vaccination, grooming, and self-service stations for owners to wash their farm animals.

In partnership with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), the neighborhood farm and pet supply locations will offer adoption services and other health and wellness programs to further support local pets. Customers can also buy "companion animals" like guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, reptiles and amphibians at the store, as is the case at some existing outlets.

Similar to Petco's city stores, the neighborhood stores will offer same-day delivery and curbside pickup.

Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said in a statement that small towns and rural communities "are rapidly-growing markets" for the pet care industry. "This is an exciting opportunity for us to serve more pets by dramatically expanding local access to healthy pet products and services."

The company, which operates more than 1,300 locations in the US, said it expects to open a handful of these stores in 2022 as the company strives to expand its market beyond urban centers.

Earlier this year, Petco announced it was partnering with home Improvement retailer Lowe's on a pilot to bring its brand inside select Lowe's locations through a "store-within-a store" format.

The companies said they expect to open 15 such locations in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

