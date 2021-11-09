Person hit and killed by vehicle in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A person has died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.
Murphysboro Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m. on 14th street.
Police received a call that a person was on a motorized wheelchair going down the road and wasn't visible in the dark. The driver ultimately hit the wheelchair.
The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was laying on the side of the road when police arrived. She died from injuries sustained during the accident.
Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.
The drive is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.