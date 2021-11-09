You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Person hit and killed by vehicle in Murphysboro

  • 0
Crash
By Kenzie Dillow

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A person has died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night. 

Murphysboro Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m. on 14th street. 

Police received a call that a person was on a motorized wheelchair going down the road and wasn't visible in the dark. The driver ultimately hit the wheelchair. 

The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was laying on the side of the road when police arrived. She died from injuries sustained during the accident. 

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this time. 

The drive is cooperating with police as the investigation continues. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you