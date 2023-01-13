Perry County School District closed due to threat

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- School officials were forced to close down Perry County School District 32 on Friday following another threat toward the campus.
"The entire campus is closed until further notice." Communications director Kate Martin states. "No students, staff, or visitors should be on school grounds or in the school buildings."
Officials believe Friday's call came from an unknown individual. The Perryville police department requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify the caller.
Perry County School District says the person or persons responsible will be prosecuted.