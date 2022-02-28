'People's Convoy' makes pass through Missouri on route to D.C.

(ABC NEWS) -- The People's Convoy passed through Strafford, Missouri Monday as it makes its way to Washington, DC.
Monday’s journey began in Big Cabin, Oklahoma. It will end the day in Sullivan, Missouri. The convoy will take off from Sullivan and head to Indianapolis Tuesday.
The People’s Convoy group says they are traveling across the United States in peace and unity asking the federal government to end the state of emergency that led to vaccine and mask mandates.
Another group as part of the Freedom Convoy will be making their way across the Midwest. The Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy said the truckers will leave a truck stop on March 3 in Colorado, before taking I-70 across Kansas and into Missouri.
The group will be heading through Kansas City, moving through Oak Grove and stop in Vandalia, Illinois on March 4. On March 5, the group is supposed to leave Vandalia, slow roll through Effingham and stop in Spiceland, Indiana.