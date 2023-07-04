People In Washington County Are Still Cleaning Up After Weekend Storms

NASHVILLE, IL (WSIL) – While some will be celebrating Independence Day, others will be continuing clean-up efforts after last weekend’s storms.
“We looked out the front door and noticed this line of clouds and thought, wow that's really moving quickly,” said Jessica Meyer, Nashville resident.
When a community is down it's often its people that help lift them during those rough times.
“I feel really bad for our community,” Meyer says. “But everyone has been so sweet and helpful.”
Meyer has lived in Nashville all her life, and this weekend's storms brought winds of more than 80 miles per hour to her hometown. Even with the warnings, Meyer says it felts as if the storm came out of nowhere.
"Within 5 seconds it was blasting through and we had stuff blowing to our neighbor’s house and down the street,” she said.
On Tuesday, Instead of spending the day celebrating Independence Day, Meyer is putting the final touches on cleaning up from the aftermath.
"We’ve been cleaning up leaves and sticks and the city came,” Meyer said. “This whole street was lined with limbs and trees and the city came and cleaned it up this morning.”
Even though it was a holiday, Meyer is thankful for the city workers coming out to help clean the town.
"I talked with someone and they said they’ve been working 12-hour shifts since the storms happened,” she said.
With so much work, Meyer says she knows others are pitching in to help and she says that's what you come to expect from a town like Nashville.
"The community has been getting together,” said Meyer. “They're having BBQs for all the linemen and workers out there for people that need food."
Not too far from Meyer’s home, a tree fell and landed on her neighbor’s house. The woman is okay but did need to be rescued because of the damage.
“Her whole house shifted so her back door even got jammed shut,” said Meyer. “I think she called 9-1-1 because first responders were here right away.”
Knowing something like that happened so close to her home -- has Meyer thinking about the next time a storm hits.
“It will probably scare me a little more especially since it literally happened across the street,” said Meyer. “It Could have easily been us.”