"People are tired of their taxes" Senator Darren Bailey makes a campaign stop in Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- One of the men vying to be the next Governor of Illinois is in our region Friday night.
Senator Darren Bailey made a brief stop at WSIL Friday, just before heading to a campaign fundraiser at Mackie's in Marion. Bailey tells News 3, he's trying to start a movement, including folks who haven't been part of the political process before.
The Republican from Xenia said, supporters are sharing the same concerns.
"Well first and foremost--people are tired of their taxes--their hard earned dollars being squandered. They want response--they want less government. They want responsible government. They want local control and we can offer that." said Bailey.
In a recent poll, Bailey led his fellow Republican candidates but nearly 50 percent of those surveyed, said they are still undecided.
"We are reaching them. Social Media has been our friend, but there are a lot of people who are not on social media. So reaching them. That's the journey and we're enjoying that. A lot of people up in the Chicagoland area and the collar counties and the metro east. We've been very well received there. " said Bailey.
Bailey is one of four declared Republicans in the race right now. The Illinois Primary Election is in June.