Peace Coalition local chapter joins global call to end war in Ukraine

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- As war in Ukraine shows no end in sight, residents in Jackson County call on world leaders to negotiate peace.
Several members with the Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois held signs in downtown Carbondale Saturday afternoon. This comes as members of the G7 are set to meet Sunday, with more sanctions on Russia planned.
Coalition supporter Joshua Hellmann was taking part in the peace vigil, holding a sign that read, "Negotiate Peace." He says those leaders need to find a way to end the aggression, before it escalates further.
"Maybe one day humanity will evolve enough to where war becomes an obsolete relic of the past and just doesn't happen, it just hasn't happened yet," says Hellmann. "In addition to all the ongoing suffering and everything, there's also the risk to escalation to (a) humanity-threatening event because, Russia has nukes, just like our country does."
A few members say voices of those calling to end war are not heard enough, which is why they continue to demonstrate locally.
The Peace Coalition meets the first saturday of each month. For more information and upcoming events visit SIPeace.org.