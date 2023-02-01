 Skip to main content
Peace and Justice Vigil to be held in Carbondale Illinois

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois chooses Main and Illinois Ave. to host their Peace and Justice Vigil. 

The organization teamed up with up Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service to call for a Season of Nonviolence from now until April 4.

“What is needed is a 'call for non-violence' to end systemic police brutality," organizers say, "To challenge systems of oppression.  To mobilize movements for justice. To repair all the harm.  To change policies even as it transforms hearts”.

The vigil begins on Thursday, February 4 at 12 P.M. and ends at 1 P.M. Signs will be provided, and guests can bring their own.

