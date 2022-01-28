PCs for people comes to Marion

MARION (WSIL)---The Marion Carnegie Library is partnering with a program to bring computers to those who need them.
PCs for People is a group that helps give refurbished computers and internet access to low income individuals and families.
Desktop computers start at $20.
Organizers said they like helping people get access to technology that many take for granted.
"Being very involved in the rise of technology, being very into computers myself so being able to give those kinds of opportunities to other people, it's great," said Gage McCalister, the Community Impact Manager for PCs for People.
PCs for People will have a similar event in Carbondale on February 5th.