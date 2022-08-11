Paula Abdul will be guest star at Benton Civic Center gala

Benton, IL (WSIL) -- Paula Abdul will be in Southern Illinois Friday, August 12.
The Benton Civic Center hosts, 'The Benton Follies.' The Civic Center's website says it is hosted by Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, both BRAVO TV stars.
The Civic Center's website describes it as:
"Bravo TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are in town with a goal to make our little piece of earth a better place. They created the BENTON FOLLIES to showcase the talented people from our area. This will not be your 'father's variety show'. These amazing women have put their heart and soul into this performance and will infuse their big city personalities and talent into this performance.
Plan on having a great evening of excitement and entertainment as Benton teams up with Hollywood for something special!!"
Tickets are still available and you can buy those here:
https://www.bentonciviccenter.com/events?fbclid=IwAR2csmvChZ-ydHcYGrU2jcQknJ1Qtj5ruDn-sEW8aBQzMU8kmR1Y5ZTzNHE
The show is Friday, August 12th and doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $35.00 depending on when you'd like to get in to the show.