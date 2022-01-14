 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Considerable uncertainty remains
with respect to snowfall. The trend in the forecast data is for
lower snow amounts. But that could still change.

The first round will be tonight into Saturday, as a transition
from rain to a mix and then snow is forecast to occur from north
to south across the four state region. Some areas in southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri could see 1 to
locally 2 inches of snow. However, much of this may be confined to
grassy, elevated surfaces, as temperatures are forecast to be in
the lower to mid 30s. Impacts to travel may be minimal. But a few
slick spots cannot be ruled out.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. But that could change if the storm track shifts. Continue
to monitor the forecast closely today and this evening.

Paul Schimpf makes campaign stop in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Illinois Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf visited our region Thursday.

He was at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion along with his running mate, Carolyn Schofield.

She serves as vice chair of the McHenry County Board.

The duo says Schimpf's knowledge of national politics paired with Schofield's local government experience will make them a strong team.

"She is someone that has a tremendous wealth of knowledge about key issues that we're going to face the state of Illinois." said, Paul Schimpf, GOP Gubernatorial Candidate. 

"Paul has been great about trying to understand more about what local government and our experiences we've had as elected officials, yet setting policies at the state level. That's a great match we have. We cover all levels of government in our experience." said Carolyn Schofield, Lt. Governor Candidate. 

The Illinois primary is June 28th. The general election is November 8th.

Tags

Recommended for you