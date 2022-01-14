Paul Schimpf makes campaign stop in Marion

(WSIL) -- Illinois Republican candidate for governor Paul Schimpf visited our region Thursday.
He was at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion along with his running mate, Carolyn Schofield.
She serves as vice chair of the McHenry County Board.
The duo says Schimpf's knowledge of national politics paired with Schofield's local government experience will make them a strong team.
"She is someone that has a tremendous wealth of knowledge about key issues that we're going to face the state of Illinois." said, Paul Schimpf, GOP Gubernatorial Candidate.
"Paul has been great about trying to understand more about what local government and our experiences we've had as elected officials, yet setting policies at the state level. That's a great match we have. We cover all levels of government in our experience." said Carolyn Schofield, Lt. Governor Candidate.
The Illinois primary is June 28th. The general election is November 8th.