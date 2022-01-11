 Skip to main content
Paul Schimpf announces 2022 gubernatorial running mate

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Paul Schimpf, Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, announced Carolyn Schofield as his Lieutenant Governor and running mate.

“Carolyn is the ideal choice to run on my ticket because she cares about all the important issues facing Illinoisians. Her priorities align with mine, and we will continue to push our Parent’s Bill of Rights to give back to parents the autonomy and respect that they never should have lost in the first place,” Schimpf said.

Republican candidate for Governor of Illinois, Paul Schimpf, makes his 2022 running mate announcement.

Carolyn Schofield has over 20 years of experience serving the people of Illinois. She is a member of the McHenry County Board and serves on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. Formerly, she sat on the Crystal Lake City Council and the Crystal Lake Planning & Zoning Commission. Carolyn lives with her family in McHenry County.

“I am honored and excited to be running with Paul as his Lieutenant Governor candidate. As a parent, I can no longer sit back and watch Illinois families face corruption in our government and danger on our streets. I’m running because Paul and I can make a difference.”

