Paudcah man arrested after leaping from moving car during chase

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested after leading police on a car chase where he jumped out of his moving car.
On Thursday, June 23, at around 7 p.m., officers from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were informed of a car that failed to yield for Massac County Sheriff's Deputies in Brookport, IL. The Massac police pursued the fleeing 2010 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by 29-year-old Corey J. Leonard over the Brookport Bridge into Kentucky.
Leonard led police along Cairo Road during the chase. While travelling at speeds upward of 50mph, Leonard exited his vehicle in attempt to elude police. The out of control vehicle veered into a stop sign, two parked cars, and a residency on Cairo Road.
Leonard attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly captured by police.
After an investigation, officers found Leonard to be in possession of over seven pounds of Marijuana and around $2500 in cash that police believed was acquired from illegal drug sales.
Leonard was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital where he was later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment for his injuries.