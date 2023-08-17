Passing clouds and warmer temperatures this evening, heat returning soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're a bit warmer than we have been the last few days with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Humidity has already returned so heat indices are running a few degrees warmer. Passing clouds remain overhead for some thanks to a cold front sinking from the northwest.
After the front pushes through, temperatures will fall along with humidity, and skies will clear. It will be a similar pattern to what we've been seeing the past few nights. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Our temperatures stay unseasonably cool thanks to the front and then another high pressure to our north that will be keeping our winds out of that direction. Once both systems pass, a heat dome begins to set up over our region Sunday and through the next work week.
Rain chances continue to be extremely minimal through the next week and a half.