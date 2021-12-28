You are the owner of this article.
Parson requests federal disaster declaration for 7 Missouri counties

Parson St. Charles tornado damage

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of seven counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes that swept across the state on the evening of December 10, resulting in extensive destruction. 

“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Governor Parson said. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”

Governor Parson is requesting Public Assistance for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads, and other public infrastructure.

On December 16, Governor Parson announced Missouri’s request for joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties. Bollinger, Iron, Madison, and Wayne counties were later added to the request on December 20, after more damage was documented locally. Both state and county thresholds set by FEMA must be met in order for a county to be included in the request for Public Assistance.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) were hosted in Defiance on December 17, and Hayti on December 18, to assist disaster survivors with unmet needs. These MARCs served a total of 100 families.

