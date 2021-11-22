Parking restrictions announced ahead of Old Town Parade of Lights

(WSIL) -- Parking in certain parts of the Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the Old Town Parade of Lights scheduled for Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says starting at 12:00 p.m. on November 28, 2021, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Officials say vehicles parked after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28th, will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored immediately following the parade with the exception of Bellevue. These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Parade of Lights.
